The United States launched a major strike on Venezuela. Caracas and three Venezuelan states were attacked. At least 11 targets, both military and civilian, were shelled, including gas transportation infrastructure. Panic reigned in the streets of the capital, and ambulance sirens could be heard.

Trump announced that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country. Cell phone service was disrupted in Caracas, and part of the city remains without power.

The morning of January 3, 2026, proved fateful in Caracas. Without warning, the United States launched a series of strikes on the Venezuelan capital. The White House confirmed this. The first explosions occurred in the pre-dawn silence, while the city was still asleep. It soon became clear: the attack was complex, targeted, and comprehensive.

The first explosions occurred in the pre-dawn silence, while the city was still asleep.

Military, civilian, and administrative facilities were hit. Missiles and bombs rained down on major military bases and naval installations, while the General Staff, the parliament building, a strategic oil refinery, and the mausoleum of Hugo Chávez were also targeted.

Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Minister of Defense of Venezuela:

"In light of this heinous and cowardly attack, which threatens peace and stability in the region, we express our strongest condemnation before the international community and all multilateral organizations, so that the US government is condemned for its flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law. Free, independent, and sovereign Venezuela rejects with all the strength of its libertarian history the presence of these foreign troops, who have left in their wake only death, pain, and destruction. This invasion represents the greatest atrocity the country has ever suffered, driven by an insatiable greed for our strategic resources. In this fateful hour, I call upon the courage we inherited from our liberators, who taught us that dignity is non-negotiable and that the homeland is the highest value."

Venezuelan President Maduro has declared a state of emergency in the country.

The armed forces have been put on full alert and deployed to defend sovereignty. The goal of the attack is nothing less than the seizure of the Bolivarian Republic's strategic resources and an attempt to forcibly undermine the country's political independence, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister commented.

Panic on the Streets of Caracas

In some areas, particularly in the southern part of the Venezuelan capital, widespread power outages have occurred, plunging entire neighborhoods into complete darkness. Armored vehicles of the Venezuelan Armed Forces have appeared on the streets, creating a surreal picture of a peaceful city. People are fleeing the capital in panic. Kilometer-long traffic jams have formed at exits. Enormous lines have formed at gas stations and stores as citizens try to stock up on fuel and food in the face of fear and uncertainty.

Washington is preparing for official statements

The White House promises to soon issue a clarification of its position. According to American media reports, the operation was the result of a decision made the previous day at a National Security Council meeting chaired by the US President.

A notable detail: the strike was originally planned for December 25, Christmas Day, but was postponed. The reasons for the postponement are not specified, but the fact itself speaks to lengthy and meticulous planning. The escalation was the culmination of a months-long pressure campaign waged by Washington against the Maduro government. The deployment of thousands of troops and a carrier strike group to the Caribbean, strikes on ships suspected of drug trafficking, and constant threats—all of this was preparation.