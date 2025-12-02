The Telegraph: By 2030, the UK could lose out to Lithuania in GDP per capita

The UK is sounding the alarm over a collapsing economy. According to The Telegraph, it is growing too slowly, and the government is unable to offer a single positive strategy.

If the current situation continues, by 2030, the UK will already lose out to Lithuania in GDP per capita, and by 2040, it will be poorer than Turkey.

In September-October 2025, the largest two-month job loss since 2020 occurred, unemployment rose to 5%, while wage growth slowed. As a result, consumer spending has declined.