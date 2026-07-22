The US earned $13 billion from controlling Venezuelan oil exports

According to analysts, the US administration has earned approximately $13 billion since the imposition of restrictions on Venezuelan oil exports in January 2026. However, how exactly this money was spent remains a mystery, according to Mir24.

Initially, Washington stated that it would hold this revenue as a kind of collateral fund for Venezuela. Subsequently, government officials gave conflicting explanations: President Trump claimed that the US was "making a lot of money" on Venezuelan oil, while the State Department claimed that billions of dollars were returned to Venezuela itself under strict control. This was reported by The Financial Times.

However, public sources indicate that only $300 million has been officially disclosed. Where the remaining funds went remains unclear.