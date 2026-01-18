3.72 BYN
The US is considering Greenland's annexation as a way to strengthen defense in the Arctic
The US has no intention of outsourcing national security. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented on Trump's strategic plans for Greenland. According to him, Washington is considering incorporating Greenland as a way to strengthen defense and prevent future conflicts in the Arctic.
Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury:
"Let me tell you what will happen. It may not happen next year, it may not happen in five years, but in the future, the fight for the Arctic will be real. We will maintain our NATO guarantees, and if Russia attacks Greenland from anywhere else, we will be drawn into it. Therefore, peace through strength is better: make Greenland part of the United States, and there will be no conflict, because the United States is currently the hottest country in the world, we are the strongest country in the world, the Europeans are showing weakness, the US is showing strength."
Bessent also touched on the issue of trade tariffs, explaining that they are a strategic tool for crisis prevention. According to him, the US can use economic power to prevent heated conflicts by acting preemptively to avoid more serious emergencies in the future.