The US is ready to pay Greenlanders between $10,000 and $100,000.

Donald Trump admitted he might have to choose between control of Greenland and preserving NATO. In an interview with The New York Times, the US President did not directly answer the question of which is more important to him, but did make it clear that the Transatlantic Alliance is essentially useless without the United States at its core.

Earlier, Trump stated that the US needs Greenland for defense. Denmark responded that if Washington invades, they will shoot first and ask questions later. Reports have also emerged that US officials are considering paying Greenlanders between $10,000 and $100,000.