The US will allocate grants for freedom of speech in EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US will allocate grants for freedom of speech in the EU. According to media reports, the US government has harshly criticized regulatory measures such as the European Digital Services Act and the British Internet Safety Act.
Washington claims that these measures suppress free speech and impose excessive requirements on American tech companies.
Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers is embarking on a tour of European cities to discuss these issues with officials and civil society representatives. Rogers stated that the goal of her work will be to provide grants that will promote freedom of speech in European countries.