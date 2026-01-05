Commenting on the U.S. operation in Venezuela, Steven Miller, Deputy Head of the White House staff, stated that strength and power are the iron laws of this world. The American official confirmed the words of U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview with CNN, asserting that the United States exercises control and sets the conditions.

"You can debate international decorum as much as you want, but we live in a real world governed by strength, power, and authority," said Steven Miller.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the CIA recommended that Trump maintain a loyal Maduro regime in Venezuela to support short-term stability. For now, the new reality even makes traditional U.S. allies tremble at the realization that anyone could become a target on the White House’s list. This phenomenon, which Western analysts have dubbed the new face of American diplomacy, causes shock among liberal politicians. The Guardian directly writes that "Venezuela is just the beginning." The next targets are Iran, Denmark, and Cuba.