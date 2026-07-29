“The Winning Side Does Not Negotiate”: Expert on Why Iran Refuses Talks

“Iran will not go to negotiations, because there are no precedents in military history when the winning side suddenly agrees to talks,” Ivan Konovalov is convinced.

The short lull in the Middle East has been replaced by a new wave of escalation. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out a series of strikes on three oil tankers that were attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Last night the Iranians also attacked American targets in Jordan. The Pentagon assures that all missiles were intercepted, but reports of explosions have appeared. In turn, Saudi Arabia together with the United States struck logistical hubs and weapons depots of pro-Iranian groups in eastern Iraq.

Tehran is not ready to make concessions to Washington. The United States, for its part, does not wish to acknowledge failure in the confrontation, which leads the settlement into a deadlock.

Ivan Konovalov, military expert and journalist (Russia):

“Undoubtedly, Iran will not go to negotiations, because there are no precedents in the military history of mankind when the winning side suddenly for some reason agrees to negotiations. In this situation, of course, the United States is losing. One cannot claim that they are losing in the military sense — that is, strikes are being carried out, they receive retaliatory strikes, they intercept. But the situation has reached a deadlock for the United States; what they wanted to achieve, they failed to achieve. What the further prospect is remains unclear, while for Iran everything is clear. So, in this situation who looks like the winner? Iran, because for it everything is understandable — it is defending itself, it has fought back. And, accordingly, if negotiations are to be conducted now, then they are conducted by one side from the position of the victor and by the other from the position of the loser. So who in these negotiations will be the loser? Trump will not admit that he has lost, therefore Iran does not want to conduct negotiations either.”

Oil markets immediately reacted to the rise in tension in the region: the cost of a barrel of oil on 29 July exceeded $90.