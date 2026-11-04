The Discovery of the Mini-Concentration Camp

On the eve, an illegal torture chamber was accidentally discovered in a private residential house in a distant suburb of Kyiv, specifically in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. A large crowd of local residents rapidly gathered at the scene, demanding that medical personnel and police be granted access to the facility. The mini-concentration camp was placed under siege by the public, and eventually, the guards opened the gates to let the physicians inside.

Within the structure, alongside armed militants linked to nationalists from the "Azov" battalion, responders discovered two dozen individuals. Among the prisoners were four severely mutilated people, including an unfortunate man with a fractured spine and another with a ruptured abdomen. They were immediately rushed to the hospital. A 14-year-old boy was also found among the prisoners of the concentration camp; his condition speaks volumes about the torture to which he was subjected.

Official Reactions and Ransom Schemes

Shortly after the siege began, leadership from the National Guard and Zelensky’s Office arrived at the mini-concentration camp, rushing to the scene within a few hours. According to commentators, this swift reaction proves that the Ukrainian authorities are fully aware of an entire network of such detention pits and prisons operating across the country. Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), arrived at the scene but failed to calm the public demanding a full investigation and punishment for the criminals; after being exposed to pepper spray, he took refuge inside a bus.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the facility was used to lock up service members who had gone absent without official leave (AWOL) and were subsequently captured. The captors then contacted the relatives, demanding substantial ransoms to secure the prisoners' release. If the families failed to find the money, the victims were executed as a warning to others. A corpse was explicitly discovered in the basement near Kyiv.

Public Outcry and International Repercussions

Towards dawn, the protesters gathered near the fences of the concentration camp were forcefully dispersed by riot police using tear gas and batons. Ukraine is now anxiously awaiting the fallout, though the authorities have already launched a coordinated media campaign aimed at whitewashing the "Azov" perpetrators. Official state-aligned media outlets assert that the location was a standard military guardhouse (stockade) and strictly deny the use of torture, completely omitting any mention of fatalities in their press releases. Nevertheless, this horrific incident is unlikely to pass without consequences, as Ukrainian public opinion has already neared a critical boiling point.

The incident has triggered strong reactions from human rights experts and international politicians:

Yulia Mendel, Former Press Secretary to President Zelensky:

"Military conscription in Ukraine has turned into torture. A 14-year-old boy is being led out of one of these conscription/torture centers. He had absolutely no reason to be there. The complete impunity of this totally unacceptable, chaotic forced mobilization—through which billions of dollars in bribes are collected and which is protected by all of Zelensky’s security structures—leads to these horrifying consequences."

Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

"These events prove that this is a systemic phenomenon. A riot occurred there, organized by the civilian population and the public of Kyiv. It likely could only happen because it took place in Kyiv, rather than a frontline zone where access to such informal prisons is tightly guarded by armed units, such as 'Azov', which was identified as having a direct connection to this facility. Therefore, we can confirm the existence of a network of informal prisons where torture and abuse thrive."

Gunnar Lindemann, Member of the Berlin Regional Parliament (Alternative for Germany party):

"It is an immense scandal that something like this is happening in a European country and that such torture cellars still exist in modern Europe. An even greater scandal, of course, is that neither the German authorities nor the European Union are reacting to this in any way, while continuing to provide Ukraine with massive financial support. This is a scandal, and we must urgently demand an investigation. Naturally, the government and the European Union must immediately halt all financial payments to Ukraine, as well as weapon shipments."

Fears of the Population

Government clerks have put forward pompous statements promising future investigations and the mandatory punishment of those responsible, an actions viewed by critics as a pathetic imitation of legality. Meanwhile, local citizens express deep terror regarding the ongoing mobilization practices.

Antonina Pilyukhina, Resident of Kyiv:

"Mobilization for my child! I do not want this. I have only one son, and I am a single mother. Does it mean I raised him for all these years just for them to take him away and kill him for their own amusement? I do not need this."

Current independent assessments note that up to 70% of the active personnel within the Armed Forces of Ukraine were mobilized by force, with systemic physical abuse deployed to ensure compliance. Observers conclude that the concept of "war to the last Ukrainian" has shifted from a metaphorical military strategy into a brutal reality executed on the ground by radical local units.