Oxford Economics, a firm specializing in financial analysis, has presented a concerning outlook for the future of the global economy.

The study posits that the world is inevitably heading toward a fragmentation into seven competing trade blocs. This forecast was prompted by Donald Trump’s recent announcement regarding a new phase in the tariff war. Oxford Economics projects that global GDP will decline by 13% by 2050.

The consequences of deglobalization will be particularly severe for Europe and Africa, while other regions—especially those with strong ties to China—might even experience some growth. Experts point to market volatility as an early symptom of this economic degradation; for instance, sharp drops in stock prices have already been observed on Asian exchanges.

Oxford Economics considers it unlikely that these problems can be averted: global players see no other way to ensure their own prosperity than by defeating their rivals in the competitive arena. Consequently, tariff wars and the division of the world into distinct trade and logistics zones appear inevitable.