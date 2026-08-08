The World's First "Rainy Boulevard Opens in Dubai

A unique "rainy street" has opened on an artificial archipelago in Dubai. The kilometer-long boulevard experiences year-round precipitation, even when the sky is cloudless. This latest Arabian wonder has already become a major draw for tourists from around the world.

A special climate control system maintains a comfortable 27 degrees Celsius. The intensity of precipitation is electronically regulated, ranging from a light, cool drizzle to a tropical downpour. Furthermore, engineers promise that in winter, the installations will be able to transform this location into a snowy fairytale in the middle of the desert.