PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

New York Times: rare editions of Russian classics vanish in Europe

"The New York Times" reports that more than 170 rare editions of books by Russian writers vanished from the libraries of Europe. It is specified that since 2022 books for a total amount of more than 2 million 600 thousand dollars disappeared from the European libraries. In most cases, the originals were replaced by high-quality copies. Now the police are sorting out, who and why take the books.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All