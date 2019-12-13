The Washington Post: Saudi Arabia promises "major economic pain" to U.S.

The Washington Post reports that the United States and Saudi Arabia are actually in a state of economic warfare. It turns out that Crown Prince Salman Al Saud has promised "major economic pain" to Americans. His highness was reacting in this way to a year-old threat by Biden - the American announced that he would punish Saudi Arabia if it did not cut oil production. Al Saud's pledge explains a lot: Saudi Arabia's relations with Washington are no longer friendly or mutually respectful. The Washington Post has learned the secrets of the Saudi court from its sources in the CIA, apparently the intelligence officials were not hiding this information either. However, no one seems to have taken action to resolve the conflict, and the confrontation is becoming more acute by the day.