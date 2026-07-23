Belarus is strengthening relations with Arab countries. Last week, a representative delegation from the League of Arab States, including the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, visited Minsk. The talks resulted in a decision to establish direct ties between think tanks in Belarus and Arab countries. Anatoly Boyashov, an analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research (BISR) , explained in the studio of First Information Channel what this means in practice, why Belarus is of interest to the Arab world, and what joint projects are already being discussed.

The main goal is to build relationships with analytical institutions that prepare expert opinions for senior officials in Arab states. "We value expert opinions to understand the situation in the region, but our first priority is to develop relationships with centers that prepare analysis for senior officials," Boyashov explained.

The Arab world is a dynamically developing region with high demand for Belarusian goods. These countries are currently conducting audits of their foreign policy partners, which opens a window of opportunity for Belarus. "Our primary interest is to gain a foothold in these markets, increase trade turnover, and attract investment," the analyst emphasized.

Why were Arab partners interested in Belarusian technologies? Arab countries are wealthy and could buy any AI developments. However, they were attracted by three aspects of the Belarusian approach:

1. Practice-oriented. In Belarus, artificial intelligence isn't developed for its own sake—it's used solely to solve specific analytical problems: sociology, analyzing citizen complaints, and foreign policy analysis.

2. Data protection. Belarus has experience deploying neural networks locally, ensuring a high level of security, which is especially important for Arab countries.

3. User training. Belarus not only develops products but also trains analysts to use them. Arab centers have already requested training for their specialists in Minsk.

"Currently, some of our partner think tanks want to send their analysts to us for training. We're working on this," Anatoly Boyashov noted.

Belarus offers the Arab world not just technology, but a proven analytical system. As the region reassesses its foreign policy priorities, this could become the basis for a long-term partnership, opening up new markets and opportunities for Belarusian exports.