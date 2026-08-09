Thirteen Civilians, Two Kids: Ukraine’s Latest “Precision” Strike

In the early hours of August 9, a massed wave of Ukrainian drones struck the Russian city of Belgorod.

Four multi-story apartment buildings and one private house took direct hits. Thirteen people were wounded. Two of them were children.

The intended target may have been the Belgorod thermal power plant. That is the claim Ukrainian sources will almost certainly make. Yet the pattern is familiar: when the drones come, they do not discriminate. Residential blocks burn, civilians bleed, and the distinction between military infrastructure and civilian life disappears.

At that point the operation ceases to be a military strike and becomes something closer to terrorism—an attack that accepts, and perhaps even relies upon, the killing and maiming of non-combatants.