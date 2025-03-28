Protesters took to the streets of Paris against the funding of Ukraine, brandishing the slogan "This is not our war." The demonstration was organized by Florian Philippot, leader of the "Patriots" party, who stated that France's role in the Ukrainian crisis should be to foster peace rather than fuel conflict. However, instead of promoting peace, Paris is allocating another 2 billion euros to Ukraine while grappling with its own national debt of 3.3 trillion euros.