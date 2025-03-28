3.66 BYN
This Is Not Our War": Paris Protests Against Funding Kiev
Protesters took to the streets of Paris against the funding of Ukraine, brandishing the slogan "This is not our war." The demonstration was organized by Florian Philippot, leader of the "Patriots" party, who stated that France's role in the Ukrainian crisis should be to foster peace rather than fuel conflict. However, instead of promoting peace, Paris is allocating another 2 billion euros to Ukraine while grappling with its own national debt of 3.3 trillion euros.
Hundreds of participants expressed solidarity with the politician, holding placards that read, "Europe should promote peace, not war," "French for Peace," "Down with NATO," and "We are tired of the European Union." There were reports of provocateurs carrying Ukrainian flags attempting to disrupt the march, but police intervened to push them away.