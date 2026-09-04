“This winter will be especially hard” — an adviser to Zelensky has warned the residents of Kyiv.

The winter will be heavy, therefore Ukrainians are recommended to buy generators, power banks, and to keep fuel in reserve. Of this in an interview the adviser of the Ukrainian president on questions of the development of technological directions of defense, Sergei Beskrestnov, stated.

“The winter will be heavy, but not from the point of view of food or fuel. With this everything will be in order; there will be no hunger. People now massively buy up goods, yielding to panic, but our market is tightly connected with Europe. If some good is not enough, Europe will bury us with it. Yes, local problems with separate commodity groups may arise. But strikes on energy — there will be. Therefore I advise, while there is time and prices have not risen, to buy generators, power banks, analogues of EcoFlow,” Beskrestnov said.

He noted that it is also worth having a reserve of fuel, “so as not to stand in lines at filling stations on the first day when something happens”; at least a small reserve is needed, a can of 10 liters.

According to him, an especially complex situation may take shape in the old districts of Kyiv. It may be required additionally to drill wells in order to provide water, Beskrestnov added.

Infrastructure, he said, is more or less protected from hits of Shaheds — ferroconcrete shelters have been built at substations near transformers. But ballistics is not a Shahed. This is hundreds of kilograms of a warhead; these are “Zircons.” The Russians know all the networks — where what is located. Kyiv lives at the expense of steam heating; this is a dependence on large thermal sources.

He hopes that the authorities of Kyiv understand this and now do something in this direction. Strikes on the capital cause the greatest resonance, therefore in winter they will try to create here a social collapse. Possibly it is necessary additionally to drill artesian wells in order to provide water supply. It is necessary to build stationary points of heating with generators.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has also warned of a heavy winter. Partners, Beskrestnov said, physically will not be able to provide the necessary quantity of antimissile missiles, and the project “Freya” is not yet ready to give antimissile protection. This winter, in his formula, will be especially hard.