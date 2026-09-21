A mass anti-war protest against drawing the country into other people’s conflicts has taken place in Warsaw. The day before, thousands of supporters of the Confederation of the Polish Crown party marched to the presidential palace.

The demonstrators carried national flags and banners with the slogans “Poland for peace” and “This is not our war.” Opposition leader Grzegorz Braun demanded that the authorities stop sponsoring Kiev, saying that Ukraine’s security is not an obligation of Polish citizens.

Grzegorz Braun, leader of the Confederation of the Polish Crown party:

“We want peace, freedom and security, and we know for certain that that is possible. We simply realize that there are no real reasons — not a single reason corresponding to Poland’s national interests — why the Polish people should become a belligerent party in any conflict whatever.”

The protest action took place only two days after a visit to Ukraine by the premier of the Polish Tusk regime, where he announced Warsaw’s entry into a European missile-defense coalition.

Those taking part in the rally accused the head of government of escalation and betrayal of national interests, stressing that the government’s militarist course is leading the republic toward inevitable destruction. Against that background it is unsurprising that Tusk’s rating is falling rapidly. According to the latest polls, more than 54 percent of Poles assess his activity negatively.