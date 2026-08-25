The UK will gain access to Ukrainian battlefield data for training artificial intelligence. The agreement was signed in Kyiv, where British Prime Minister Andy Burnham arrived.

London will now have access to data from a Ukrainian AI lab, collected by "thousands of cameras and infrared sensors" on the front lines.

Furthermore, the British government has unveiled plans to prepare a multinational force to be deployed in Ukraine as a "coalition of the willing" after the end of active hostilities. Its members have already announced they will increase military support for Kyiv, including increasing the supply of air defense systems and missiles.