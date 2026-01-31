Thousands of Parisians have demonstrated demanding an immediate end to support for the military conflict in Ukraine and the funding of the Kyiv regime. They organized a march calling for France's withdrawal from NATO and the EU.

Over the course of the armed conflict, the Fifth Republic has allocated over €10 billion in aid to Kiev. The opposition believes that leaving the EU is the only way to regain control of the country's economic situation.

A recent study showed that the French are becoming the poorest in Europe in terms of GDP per capita. At the same time, according to Cnews, 77% of residents of the Fifth Republic are pessimistic about the country's future. Many French people attribute this to EU membership, as real decisions are made outside the country and without regard for the interests of their citizens. It's no surprise that EU flags are being burned and torn in central Paris.