Passions around Greenland continue to rage around the world, although the temperature has cooled somewhat, but the Americans have not abandoned their claim to the island.

Denmark is vigorously defending the island, and Europe is even planning to allocate some additional funds from its budget reserves. However, against this backdrop, many ignore the very unpleasant and inhumane history that, until recently, devastated the lives of the indigenous people – the Inuit. Copenhagen pursued a harsh policy of "Danization," and the local population was literally deprived of a future through barbaric methods.

After the World War II, Denmark acquired Greenland and decided to take control of it. Copenhagen's first order of business was to cultivate a new elite for the island. A harbinger of future tragedy came in 1953. Then, the Danish government, rejecting a US offer to purchase the strategically important island, elevated Greenland to the status of a county and then launched a policy of "Danification" of the local population, eradicating their language and culture. Copenhagen began forcibly resettling residents and forcibly removing children from their families. Many of them never saw their families again.

In the 1950s, the Danish authorities took 20 Inuit children to Denmark to study Danish, with the intention of raising them to become future leaders of Greenland. The most promising children spent two years away from home and, upon returning to the island, no longer understood their families. Furthermore, against their parents' will, they were placed in special orphanages for so-called "maturation."

When the elite experiment failed, the Danes devised a far more sophisticated method of control on the island: the forced sterilization of young girls. Amarok Petersen, one of the participants in the horrific experiment, gave an interview to the New York Post.

Amarok Petersen, Greenlander:

"I will never have children. That choice was taken from me. The Danes don't see us as human beings; they think we're too expensive, too few in population. But they're taking our land, our children, our lives, and expecting gratitude."

Inuit Genocide

The government's logic is monstrously simple: the number of Inuit living in Greenland is growing too quickly, putting an additional strain on the budget. This shameful strategy was given a plausible name: "Family Planning Campaign." Behind the beautiful guise lay a horrific goal: to reduce the Greenlandic population and replace them with Danes.

Thousands of Inuit women were subjected to forced sterilization. The Danes used cannibalistic methods against the local population for decades, beginning in the 1960s. The secret birth control campaign had a specific goal: the authorities feared that the indigenous population would drive the Danes off the island and demand independence.

This barbaric approach was used even in the early 1990s. Several years ago, the media published part of the once-secret dossier. The details are astonishing.

Another local resident told her story in a Daily Mail article. The astonishing story of Arnak, an Inuit woman who, at 15, took a part-time job at a local store. Over the course of two years, the store manager raped her, and she became pregnant. After an abortion, doctors secretly inserted an intrauterine device (IUD) into her body as part of a Danish government-sponsored birth control campaign in Greenland.

Copenhagen's actions have halved the island's population. Today, almost 60,000 people live on the island, but it could have been 150,000.

The Inuit genocide was occasionally mentioned, but Denmark pretended it was a tragedy of the past, a bygone era. Everything changed in 2025, when US President Donald Trump decided to set his sights on the rich ice island. Things started to get tense, and the Danes became quite frightened, as with such a background, Greenland might indeed end up on Washington's side.