Thousands of Polish residents left without water and heat

In Poland, severe frosts have led to massive water and heating system failures in the country's largest cities. Thousands of residents in Warsaw, Łódź, Poznań, and Suwałki are left without water and heat. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the frosts have already claimed the lives of more than 50 people. Another 40 or so have suffered from hypothermia. Homeless people are the most frequently affected. Electricity rates are also sky-high. Utilities in Poland now cost €300-400, the highest rates in the European Union.