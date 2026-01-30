In the Abu Dhabi negotiations, Ukraine was essentially placed in a triangle of "three parties plus the hosts." Media expert Dmitry Shvaiba explored how to understand this balance of power in his "Blitz with Pavel Lazovik" project.

He stated that it is absolutely clear that the US is managing and dominating this process, but the Americans should not be idealized, as they always view everything from the perspective of domestic political struggle. US President Donald Trump needs a victory before the congressional elections, which would strengthen the position of the Republican Party.

Naturally, the Democrats are opposing him. All media outlets focused on the domestic American agenda are making different statements, but Trump is sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "This is alarming to many who support Ukraine. Incidentally, the seating arrangement is very interesting. The Arabs seated the negotiators in such a way that it created the impression of chaos during the negotiations, but it's all deeply symbolic," the source noted.

Media expert Dmitry Shvaiba

It's worth noting that Russia, Ukraine, and the United States sat at the same table during the negotiations, while Europe was completely absent. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner represented the American side, the White House added an economic adviser, and the conflicting parties added military personnel. When asked why these new figures were added, the media expert responded that the military is also a certain symbolism, since they are already facing each other on the line of contact, and the first contacts in this format begin with the military, as they have much to discuss. "An economic adviser is what Russia is offering the US in exchange for the work it's doing – future economic preferences, mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation. But this is a kind of exchange, since politics is a matter of interests, which may or may not coincide," he noted.

As a reminder, before the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the negotiating team determined its strategy and political tactics during meetings in the Kremlin between Putin and the Americans, Zelenskyy and Trump in Davos, and during the UAE leadership's visit to Moscow.

All of the above inspires cautious optimism regarding the Abu Dhabi venue, as serious negotiating work took place there, the expert believes, where the parties voiced their arguments and demonstrated their willingness to compromise. "But I will say that America's role is strong. It and the Trump administration would like to chalk this up as a victory, and they're doing a lot to achieve that. They're being hampered by domestic political forces in the US, while Russia, with its compelling arguments and stated position, is achieving the goals it set back in 2022," the project guest noted.