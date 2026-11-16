Three U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Groups Concentrated in the Middle East

The United States continues to bolster its military presence in the Middle East. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, accompanied by a guided-missile cruiser and two destroyers, has entered the area of responsibility of the U.S. regional command.

According to Western media, there are now three U.S. Navy carrier strike groups concentrated in the region.

Tehran has responded sharply to this show of force. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the republic will not wait for Washington to strike first, accusing the White House of using diplomacy as a cover for preparations for a new attack.

Members of the Iranian parliament also issued a warning: in the event of an escalation, it will be the Iranian military that determines the geographical scope of the conflict.

The U.S. reliance on coercive pressure rather than negotiations is only pushing the region toward a dangerous threshold.