Thunder of Perkūnas 2026 Drills Launched in Lithuania

The Perkūno Griausmas — 2026 ("Thunder of Perkūnas") exercises have begun in Lithuania, BelTA reports, citing Lithuanian media.

During the drills, the Lithuanian Armed Forces intend to practice coordination with various agencies to carry out tasks outlined in the national defense plan, as well as joint operations with NATO allies.

Services from ten municipalities—Kaunas, Pakruojis, Telšiai, Anykščiai, Švenčionys, Tauragė, Kazlų Rūda, Vilkaviškis, Pagėgiai, and Ignalina—will be involved. Approximately 4,200 military personnel will take part in the exercises.

Military hardware will be moving across the country during the maneuvers, and blank ammunition and pyrotechnics will be used.

The exercises are scheduled to run from September 17 to October 15.