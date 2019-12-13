PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Torch procession in honor of Bandera held in Kiev

In Kiev, far-right groups are organizing a march to celebrate the birthday of Bandera. While a few years ago the local authorities did not participate in the Nazi events, it is now actively supported by both city and central governments, making Bandera's birthday one of the country's main holidays.

According to "Sputnik" agency, torchlight processions, a tradition inherited from the Nazis, are not only common in modern Europe but are also gaining popularity.

These processions, known as "fackelzug" in the Third Reich, have become a way to celebrate Independence Day in Estonia, Latvia, and recently in Moldova, often accompanied by the honoring of Nazis or their collaborators.

