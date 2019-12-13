3.42 RUB
Total mobilization in Ukraine: the age of conscription may be reduced to 25 years, and military registration will be subject to female doctors
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading of the scandalous law on mobilization, recently submitted to Parliament by the government. Among the provisions of the document, for example, such as: the age of conscription is reduced from 27 to 25 years, military registration will now be subject to women-medics.
Evaders will no longer be issued passports and driver's licenses, and their bank accounts will be closed. Subpoenas will be sent electronically, and the police will be able to detain citizens suspected of draft evasion.
Even Ukrainian commentators emphasize that the new law threatens to deal a crushing blow to the country's economy. In general, almost everyone will now be sent to the front. Of course, with the exception of those who can pay off.
