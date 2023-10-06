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Total mobilization - Ukrainian army drafts women
Ukraine began to draft women into the active army. Since October 1 all female workers of the health sector should be on the military registration record (they, however, reassured that they do not plan to send to the front). But it turned out that anyone can be sent to the trenches, regardless of gender or profession.
For example, an accountant from Kiev received a summons. The woman, however, still hopes that this is a misunderstanding. Nevertheless, the military has not yet recognized the mistake, which means that the women will probably have to go to the front.