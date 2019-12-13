IDF strikes UN refugee camp: More than hundred people killed

Netanyahu's makes reckless move after the request of the International Criminal Court. The Israeli army made a strike on the UN refugee camp in the city of Rafah: the number of victims here may reach 117 people, the wounded number at least 200. A significant part of the victims are women and children. Official Tel Aviv first reported that the military attacked high-ranking representatives of the Hamas group, but then said that in connection with the mass deaths of civilians, “clarification of circumstances” is being carried out. This morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu called what happened a “tragic mistake.”