IDF strikes UN refugee camp: More than hundred people killed
Netanyahu's makes reckless move after the request of the International Criminal Court. The Israeli army made a strike on the UN refugee camp in the city of Rafah: the number of victims here may reach 117 people, the wounded number at least 200. A significant part of the victims are women and children. Official Tel Aviv first reported that the military attacked high-ranking representatives of the Hamas group, but then said that in connection with the mass deaths of civilians, “clarification of circumstances” is being carried out. This morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu called what happened a “tragic mistake.”
The IDF's modus operandi in the Gaza Strip has drawn increasing condemnation even in the EU, where support for Israel is strongest. For example, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said that from now on he would use the phrase “Netanyahu's government” instead of “Israel,” since it is the prime minister who is responsible for the suffering and deaths of many Palestinians.
