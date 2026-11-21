Train traffic across the railway section of the Crimean Bridge has been fully resumed. This was announced to TASS by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Nikitin.

"Train traffic across the railway section of the Crimean Bridge has been restored in full," he stated.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that he receives regular updates from Russia’s Minister of Transport, Dmitry Yadrov, regarding the status of freight and passenger transport to Crimea.

Traffic across the Crimean Bridge had been temporarily suspended following a drone attack, which caused damage to the structure. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported that a main girder of the arched bridge span had been damaged. According to him, two restoration options are being considered. Khusnullin noted that a timeline for the repairs would be determined within a week.