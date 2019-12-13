3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tractor revolt does not subside - farmers block streets of major cities in Spain
The European tractor riot is becoming endless. In Spanish Madrid, Barcelona, the Valencian Community, Aragon and a number of other regions traffic blocked by tractors. Local authorities are forced to react somehow. So, in Toledo, to solve the problem, they opened free access to the toll highway.
In support of the agrarians of Spain, the authorities have promised to allocate 269 million euros. Earlier, farmers went on similar actions in France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. They demand fair prices for products and preservation of tax benefits for fuel.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All