Trump is ahead of Biden in pre-election polls
.According to a recent poll, Republican Party candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump will beat Biden in the country's 2024 elections, BELTA writes with reference to Anadolu Agency.
On Wednesday, Marquette University Law School released the final results of a poll conducted from February 5 to 15 that provided a clear understanding of the candidates' positions in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for November 5, 2024.
51% of registered voters indicated their intention to vote for Trump, while the percentage of Joe Biden supporters remained at 49%.
The poll participants noted that if the presidential candidate was former United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley, 58% of respondents would support her, in which case support for Biden would drop to 42%.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
