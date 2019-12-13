Trump is ahead of Biden in pre-election polls

.According to a recent poll, Republican Party candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump will beat Biden in the country's 2024 elections, BELTA writes with reference to Anadolu Agency.

On Wednesday, Marquette University Law School released the final results of a poll conducted from February 5 to 15 that provided a clear understanding of the candidates' positions in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for November 5, 2024.

51% of registered voters indicated their intention to vote for Trump, while the percentage of Joe Biden supporters remained at 49%.