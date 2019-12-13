PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Trump wants to mediate talks between Russia and Kiev

Donald Trump wants to become a mediator in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The politician wrote about it in his social network. Trump said that the countries need to conclude - a peace treaty. "Both sides need and want it. The whole world is at stake". The former U.S. President suggested that he could lead the negotiating team. Moscow and Kiev so far have not reacted in any way.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All