Trump wants to mediate talks between Russia and Kiev
Donald Trump wants to become a mediator in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The politician wrote about it in his social network. Trump said that the countries need to conclude - a peace treaty. "Both sides need and want it. The whole world is at stake". The former U.S. President suggested that he could lead the negotiating team. Moscow and Kiev so far have not reacted in any way.
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
