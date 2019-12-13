PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Trump says he is not in favor of sanctions against Russia and does not intend to declare war on China

Trump gave an interview to the Bloomberg agency. In it, he said that he is an opponent of sanctions in general and in particular the idea of punishing Russia for something. Nor does Trump intend to declare war on China, if the situation around Taiwan suddenly escalates.

