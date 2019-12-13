Another example of pseudo-democracy in a country that proclaims itself a symbol of freedom. Following Colorado, Trump will not be allowed to participate in the Republican primaries in the state of Maine. The state's secretary of state said: "His eligibility document is invalid because Trump cannot hold elective office based on a constitutional amendment."

We are talking about the prohibition to elect those who, while holding public office, participated in the rebellion against the United States. Recall, the investigation of the case of rebellion on January 6, 2021 is still ongoing, and no one has judicially recognized the 45th President a rebel yet. Trump's staff called the decision an attempt to steal the election and promised to appeal it soon.