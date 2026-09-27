Tribute Paid in France to Belarusian Women of the "Rodina" Unit

A tribute was paid in France to courageous women from Belarus. A commemorative event took place at the Thil memorial complex.

Representatives of the Belarusian Embassy participated in the event. Diplomats honored the heroic deeds of the legendary "Rodina" unit—the only all-female partisan unit within the French Resistance.

The unit was founded in 1944 by Belarusian women Nadezhda Lisovets and Rozaliya Fridzon, who led the escape of 37 Soviet women from a concentration camp.

Nikolai Vorobyev, Chargé d'Affaires of Belarus, addressed the participants. He emphasized the importance of preserving historical truth and the need to ensure that the crimes of Nazism are not forgotten.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, those present observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the prisoners who had been forced into slave labor in the Thil mines.