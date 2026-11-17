Amid global instability and ongoing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, experts' attention is focused on the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China in Shenzhen on November 19. No specific agenda has been publicly presented—unusual for Chinese diplomacy, which is accustomed to laying out details in advance. According to Anatoly Boyashov, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, such an arrangement primarily reflects a lack of trust between the three powers.

"First and foremost, it speaks to the lack of trust between the three powers. This trilateral format is historic; it has never existed before," the expert notes. He emphasizes, however, that this isn't a "new Yalta": the three parties aren't planning to discuss exclusively "triple issues." The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the APEC forum, where the United States is a founding member, and Russia and China are participants. The mechanism itself could easily be derailed by any leak or confrontational agenda, but, according to Boyashov, there is an understanding that a consultative format can stabilize the situation, prevent escalation, and contribute to global stability.

The initiative for a trilateral meeting, according to the analyst, came from the US President during Xi Jinping's visit to the United States. Some observers attribute this to Donald Trump's attempt to "save himself after his defeat in Congress," while others believe the mechanism is long overdue. Washington's primary interest, Boyashov reckons, is to prevent further rapprochement between Russia and China. American analysts, he says, are convinced that the conflicts over Ukraine and the Persian Gulf have made this rapprochement irreversible, despite the persistent contradictions and asymmetries in Russian-Chinese relations. "Despite this, the US has apparently concluded that this is irreversible, and therefore will have to negotiate with Russia and China," the expert concludes.

Nuclear arms control is a key focus of discussions. The treaty between Russia and the United States has expired, and Washington is seeking to engage Beijing in a new format. Boyashov points out that the arms control system is "fundamentally destroyed." Historically, the bilateral treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union was not renewed because it ceased to serve a deterrent function: nuclear weapons were proliferating, and both sides focused on modernizing their delivery systems. Under these circumstances, limiting the number of warheads is meaningless without a parallel reduction in overall military potential. China, perceiving US superiority in both nuclear potential and delivery and defense systems (including the "golden dome" project in space), is reluctant to voluntarily assume limiting obligations. "China has no reason to," the analyst concludes. However, he considers the trilateral format itself essential: without efforts to curb the proliferation of nuclear weapons, the three powers risk losing their superiority and escalation control will become even more difficult.

Speaking about China's role in the peacekeeping process amid the conflicts surrounding Ukraine and Iran, Boyashov notes that Beijing "certainly plays a positive role in global stabilization, puts forward peace initiatives," and actively employs methods of quiet diplomacy. One point of view he cites links the escalation in the Persian Gulf to the long-term US goal of creating a source of instability along energy supply routes to China. Therefore, de-escalation, particularly in the Gulf, is in Beijing's interests. Notably, China's statement about its reluctance to discuss Ukraine in a trilateral format is noteworthy: expanding the number of participants, according to Boyashov, would likely contribute to escalation. "Now, negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis are at a point where they need to work in depth, relatively speaking, rather than in breadth," he explains, referring to ongoing negotiations, including those in Abu Dhabi. A bilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is also expected on the sidelines of the forum.

Overall, China's policy, according to the expert, is aimed at peace and de-escalation—not only to prevent immediate risks but also to ensure long-term development and expand its economic presence in third countries. In the US, this is perceived as a trend toward superpower rivalry, but at the moment, stability works in China's interests.