The first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States has begun in Shenzhen.

It is taking place on the sidelines of the APEC summit, which China is hosting on November 18-19.

Information regarding the expected duration of the meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping is extremely contradictory: initially, it was stated that it would last an hour, but later clarifications were received indicating that the heads of state do not intend to set strict time limits for the talks.

The abandonment of a pre-prepared agenda was also crucial: this was done to allow for the discussion of any issue deemed important by the participants, while maintaining the ability to respond promptly to the most pressing challenges.

Journalists dubbed this meeting a "second Yalta," implying similarities to the negotiations held in February 1945 between Stalin, Churchill, and Roosevelt. The participants in the Shenzhen talks themselves are much more modest in their characterization of the current trilateral meeting: it does not involve discussing plans for a global reorganization of the world, although they intend to discuss issues of planetary importance there.

Meanwhile, Politico points out that the coherence of the notorious "coalition of the willing" supporting Ukraine is being increasingly tested.

Regardless of the outcome of the Shenzhen meeting, countries will begin to break away from the aforementioned coalition one after another. The economic and domestic political situation in most of the countries that support Ukraine is becoming extremely difficult.

Providing funds to Kyiv and pursuing a course of increasingly acute confrontation with Russia is becoming too burdensome a strategy: many European countries may choose to abandon it and return to cooperation.