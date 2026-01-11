Lithuanian freight carriers will launch an indefinite protest if the government continues to fail to act regarding trucks stranded in Belarus.

This is entirely Vilnius's fault. The President of the Lithuanian National Carriers Association is confident that it is up to Vilnius to resolve the consequences of its unilateral actions. However, Vilnius is in no hurry to do so.

Edikas Jagelavičius, Chairman of the International Neighborhood Forum:

"The ruling elite of today's Lithuania has completely different priorities. They live in a world of their own, a cosmos of their own, while ordinary people live in their own world. These worlds rarely intersect."

According to him, when making decisions, the Lithuanian authorities are primarily guided by their narrow clan and domestic political interests, including those related to militarization and large financial flows. If public outrage or the discontent of carrier associations doesn't threaten their power, it will be ignored.