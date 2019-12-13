PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Trump: A smart president will choose a strategy of cooperation with Moscow

Provoking these countries into a global conflict is a mistake.

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate:

"Let's imagine that we have a smart president. Doing business with China is good and right, but one must also do significant business with Russia. They have so many minerals, their land area is 4 times bigger than the USA! They have a lot more minerals. We can do great business with them and everyone will be happy!"

According to Trump, the current administration has declared its fundamental goals to be the resolution of completely secondary problems: if the Democrats remain in power, this practice will continue. And this is fraught with the risk of a WWIII, since neither Beijing nor Moscow occupy their rightful place in the White House’s foreign policy calculations.

