Trump accused journalists of slandering his health
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump's latest conflict with the media: the American president is outraged by newspapers publishing false information about his health.
The New York Times and several other publications have been added to the list of so-called fake news creators posted on the White House website. These journalists were lucky that Trump didn't resort to personal attacks against them.