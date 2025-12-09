Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Trump accused journalists of slandering his health

Trump accused journalists of slandering his health

Trump's latest conflict with the media: the American president is outraged by newspapers publishing false information about his health.

The New York Times and several other publications have been added to the list of so-called fake news creators posted on the White House website. These journalists were lucky that Trump didn't resort to personal attacks against them.

Разделы:

In the worldU.S.A.