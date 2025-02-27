3.61 BYN
Trump Accuses EU of Hostility Towards U.S. and Announces Tariffs on Goods
Trump intends to strike a blow against his allies. The U.S. President has made yet another declaration regarding the imposition of tariffs on goods from the European Union, while also accusing the bloc of an inherently hostile attitude toward the United States.
Donald Trump, President of the United States:
"The tariff will be 25% on cars and everything else. The European Union is a completely different case. They have taken over our market. They do not accept our cars, nor our agricultural products. They use all sorts of excuses to reject them. Meanwhile, we accept everything from them. Our trade deficit with the European Union is about $300 billion."
The European Commission has threatened to respond "swiftly and resolutely," asserting that the EU is "the largest free market in the world," which is beneficial for the U.S. Trump's statement has taken Europeans by surprise; they were preparing for a 10% tariff instead.