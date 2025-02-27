Trump Accuses EU of Hostility Towards U.S. and Announces Tariffs on Goods

Trump intends to strike a blow against his allies. The U.S. President has made yet another declaration regarding the imposition of tariffs on goods from the European Union, while also accusing the bloc of an inherently hostile attitude toward the United States.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"The tariff will be 25% on cars and everything else. The European Union is a completely different case. They have taken over our market. They do not accept our cars, nor our agricultural products. They use all sorts of excuses to reject them. Meanwhile, we accept everything from them. Our trade deficit with the European Union is about $300 billion."