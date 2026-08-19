Trump Administration Sanctions ICC President and Senior Official

Washington is intensifying pressure on The Hague.

The Trump administration has placed International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane and senior judicial officer Abdoulaye Seye on its sanctions list. The restrictions include the blocking of any U.S. assets and a ban on entry into the United States.

Secretary of State Rubio described the institution as “corrupt and politicized,” accusing it of exceeding its mandate and infringing on the sovereignty of states.

This is not the first round of American measures against ICC personnel. In 2025 several judges and prosecutors were already sanctioned over arrest warrants targeting Israeli officials and investigations into U.S. military personnel.

Washington has made clear it intends to keep up the pressure on the court and to encourage other countries to withdraw from the organization.