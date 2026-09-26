Trump Advocates for Arms Control Talks between Russia, China, and US

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump advocated for trilateral arms control talks involving Russia, China, and the United States, TASS reports.

"The President advocated for trilateral arms control negotiations between the U.S., Russia, and China," the White House noted in background materials released following the Chinese leader's visit to the U.S. on September 23–25.

The documents also state that the U.S. President and the Chinese President "discussed pressing global issues," including those concerning Russia, North Korea, and Iran. "They agreed that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons and that no country or organization should be permitted to levy fees on international waterways," the materials stated.

The White House has previously stated on numerous occasions its intention to push for China's inclusion in a potential new nuclear arms reduction agreement between Russia and the United States. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed the view that "genuine arms control in the 21st century is impossible without taking China into account."

Photo: RIA Novosti