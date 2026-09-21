Trump Again Demands Zelensky Stop Strikes on Russian Refineries

MINSK, September 21 (news.by) — Donald Trump, in a telephone conversation with Zelensky on September 20, again demanded an immediate halt to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Axios reports that the White House is extremely concerned that these attacks are provoking an uncontrolled rise in world fuel prices.

According to a source for the outlet, the key word “diesel” was heard an enormous number of times in the course of the leaders’ conversation.

Despite the harsh tone of the discussion, the sides agreed to hold a personal meeting on September 22 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

At the same time the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Umerov, told Axios that significant progress has been achieved in talks on ending the war. According to him, the number of disputed issues has been reduced from several dozen to “one or two key ones.”