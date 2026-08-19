Trump Allows Resumption of Peace Talks with Iran

Donald Trump has allowed the possibility of resuming peace talks with Iran. The US President emphasized that Washington's primary condition remains Tehran's complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. However, the US administration is changing tactics. According to CNN, the White House is shifting to a strategy of gradual economic "strangulation" of Iran. Against this backdrop, the Pentagon is considering a major reduction in its military presence in the Persian Gulf. Due to severe damage to bases during past clashes, the US does not plan to restore facilities to their previous capacity, hoping to completely restructure its force architecture in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated that Iran does not need a temporary ceasefire; Tehran's goal is to achieve a complete end to the war.

Crisis Spreads Beyond the Middle East

The Middle East crisis risks spilling over to the European continent. According to the Financial Times, Iran is exploring the possibility of launching military strikes against strategic US targets in Europe. Tehran views this scenario as a direct retaliatory measure in the event of further escalation and Washington's attempts to impose a complete economic blockade. Military analysts emphasize that US bases in the Mediterranean and Central Europe could be targeted by Iranian missile systems and drones, effectively putting the region on the brink of a major war.