Trump and NATO Agree on Greenland – Matter Closed?
Text by:Editorial office news.by
It appears Davos has become the venue for the resolution of the year's intrigue. Following a meeting with the NATO Secretary General, Donald Trump announced an agreement on Greenland. It provides for mineral extraction and the island's participation in the Golden Dome missile defense system. Meanwhile, the previously promised 10% tariffs on eight European countries have been postponed for now, but access to Greenland will be provided free of charge.
The American leader also issued another threat to his European allies. He said that if EU countries sell off American assets, the US will respond harshly. Earlier, it was reported that a Danish pension fund had decided to sell approximately $100 million in US government bonds.