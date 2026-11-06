Trump Announces Comprehensive Peace Agreement on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump announced the preparation of a comprehensive peace agreement that will affect not only Ukraine but possibly all of Europe. He also expressed confidence in a swift end to the conflict.

At the initiative of the First Lady, a meeting was also held at the White House regarding the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, attended by representatives of Russia and Ukraine.

Melania Trump presented personal letters to Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy. The Russian president's special envoy, who was present at the meeting, was also received by the White House. Trump did not meet with the Kyiv delegates.

Meanwhile, a preparatory meeting ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi was held in Brussels the day before, attended by representatives of the US, Ukraine, NATO, and several European countries.

US Presidential Envoy Jared Kushner called the meeting productive and noted that issues of both guarantees for Kyiv and the broader European security architecture were discussed.