Trump Announces Signing of Peace Agreement Between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8
Donald Trump announced the forthcoming signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled for August 8. Upon its conclusion, the United States will acquire exclusive rights to develop a strategic transport corridor in the South Caucasus.
According to Reuters, the strategically vital transit route between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will come under American control. The plan is to name it the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."
This route will pass through Armenian territory, establishing a direct land connection between Azerbaijan and Turkey. By controlling transit routes, Washington aims to gain leverage over transportation and economic links in the strategically important South Caucasus region.