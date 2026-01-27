Trump Announces Start of Naval Blockade of Iran on January 30

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/30daa4d6-4e0f-4314-908e-7d60d697eda5/conversions/a61014cb-1308-411a-a04c-bcdaec05b599-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/30daa4d6-4e0f-4314-908e-7d60d697eda5/conversions/a61014cb-1308-411a-a04c-bcdaec05b599-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/30daa4d6-4e0f-4314-908e-7d60d697eda5/conversions/a61014cb-1308-411a-a04c-bcdaec05b599-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/30daa4d6-4e0f-4314-908e-7d60d697eda5/conversions/a61014cb-1308-411a-a04c-bcdaec05b599-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The US Navy will set up a naval blockade of Iran starting January 30, US President Donald Trump announced.

According to him, a "big armada" has already arrived in the region, larger and more powerful than the one recently stationed off the coast of Venezuela.

This announcement marks a shift in US policy on Iran: the blockade, while a form of aggression, does not entail military action.