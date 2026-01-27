Watch onlineTV Programm
Trump Announces Start of Naval Blockade of Iran on January 30

Image

The US Navy will set up a naval blockade of Iran starting January 30, US President Donald Trump announced.

According to him, a "big armada" has already arrived in the region, larger and more powerful than the one recently stationed off the coast of Venezuela.

This announcement marks a shift in US policy on Iran: the blockade, while a form of aggression, does not entail military action.

Apparently, Washington has indefinitely abandoned its intention to launch a full-scale war with the Persians.

